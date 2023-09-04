India Vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch India Vs Nepal LIVE In India Online And On TV

India Vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Team India and Nepal will be both aiming for a Super 4 berth in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament as they face off in Match No. 5 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. A win for either side will be enough to book their berth in Super 4 along with hosts Pakistan from Group A.

However, there is a big chance that Monday’s match might also be affected by rain. If India’s second match in Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on Monday then Rohit Sharma’s side will qualify for the Super 4 at the expense of Nepal.

India have 1 point from 1 match after their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out without a ball getting bowled in the second innings of the match. India batters were in plenty of trouble against Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and were reduced to 66 for 4 in the opening match. Only a 138-run stand between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya resurrected the innings before a lower order collapse resulted in the side getting bowled out for 266 before rain arrived at Kandy.



This will be the first international match in any format between India and Nepal. Rohit Paudel’s side were thrashed by 238 runs in the opening game of Asia Cup 2023 last week.

Here are all the details about India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will take place on Monday, September 4.

Where is India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will be held at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 start?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 on TV in India?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 for free in India?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi