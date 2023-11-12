The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessing a nail-biting encounter between India and the Netherlands in the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While the Indian team posted a formidable score of 217-3 in 31 overs, the match took an unexpected turn when Virat Kohli, the captain and talismanic batsman, fell victim to a surprising delivery from van der Merwe, leaving the crowd in stunned silence.

Anushka Sharma's Emotional Rollercoaster

The atmosphere at the stadium turned sombre as Virat Kohli's stumps were shattered, marking the end of his innings at 51 runs from 56 balls. However, what caught the attention of fans worldwide was the emotional reaction of Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife and Bollywood superstar, to his unexpected dismissal. Anushka, who hails from Bangalore, couldn't conceal her disappointment as she watched the events unfold in her hometown.

Social Media Buzz

Within moments, the video capturing Anushka's heartfelt reaction went viral on social media platforms. Bangaloreans, in particular, resonated with the emotions displayed by Anushka, adding an extra layer of sentiment to the already intense match. As the video circulated, cricket enthusiasts and Bollywood fans alike shared their thoughts on this unexpected twist in the cricketing saga.

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Feat

Before the unexpected turn of events, Virat Kohli had already etched his name in the record books during this crucial World Cup encounter. In a remarkable feat, Kohli surpassed South Africa's Quinton de Kock to become the highest run-scorer of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. His half-century against the Netherlands took his tally to 594 runs in the tournament, with an impressive average of 99. Despite falling short of the elusive 600-run mark, Kohli's performance stood out with five half-centuries and two centuries.

The Journey to 600 Runs

While Kohli missed joining the elite club of Indian batters who have crossed the 600-run mark in a World Cup—Rohit Sharma in 2019 and Sachin Tendulkar in 2003—his exceptional form promises an exciting innings in the upcoming matches. The stage is set for a captivating showdown as Kohli, along with de Kock, gears up for one final opportunity to add more runs to their already impressive World Cup tally.