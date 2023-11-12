trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687312
Watch: Chinnaswamy Roars As King Kohli Takes Center Stage Against Netherlands, Video Goes Viral

The fervor in the stadium reached its peak as Virat Kohli, a stalwart of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, took center stage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore witnessed a cricketing spectacle as India faced the Netherlands in their final group-stage clash of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The match, although seemingly inconsequential for the hosts who had already secured a spot in the semi-finals, was nothing short of excitement, especially for the local fans who welcomed Virat Kohli with resounding cheers.

The Electric Atmosphere at Chinnaswamy

As the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bat, the stage was set for a thrilling encounter. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a scintillating start, but it was Gill's departure after scoring 51 that marked a pivotal moment in the game. The crowd erupted with chants of "Kohli, Kohli" as the Indian captain made his way to the crease.

A Pat on the Back

The moment captured hearts when Virat Kohli, in a gesture reminiscent of cricketing legends, patted the departing Shubman Gill on the back. The symbolic passing of the baton from the 'Prince' to the 'King' resonated with fans, drawing parallels to the iconic partnerships of the past, particularly between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Kohli's Special Bond with Chinnaswamy

The fervor in the stadium reached its peak as Virat Kohli, a stalwart of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, took center stage. The chants of 'Kohli Kohli' echoed through the stands, celebrating the Indian skipper's special bond with the venue. Kohli, who has led RCB for many years, has etched his name in the records at Chinnaswamy in the T20 format, making every appearance at the stadium a momentous occasion.

Kohli's Dominance in the World Cup

The match against the Netherlands holds significance not just due to Kohli's connection with Chinnaswamy but also because of his stellar performance in the ongoing World Cup. With two centuries and a total of 543 runs in the tournament so far, Kohli has been in sublime touch, delighting fans and adding to the anticipation of his pursuit of the legendary record of 50 ODI centuries.

Social Media Buzz

The electrifying entry of Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy Stadium didn't go unnoticed on social media. Fans, including the IPL franchise RCB, shared videos of the iconic moment, quickly going viral and adding an extra layer of excitement to the already charged atmosphere.

