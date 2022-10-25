NewsCricket
IND VS NED

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Predicted Playing 11: Will Rishabh Pant replace Axar Patel in lineup?

Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will be considering bringing in Rishabh Pant into the playing XI for their next match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Predicted Playing 11: Will Rishabh Pant replace Axar Patel in lineup?

Team India posted their first win of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on board thanks to the brilliance of former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, the win was not without its hiccups along the way against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

Team India captain Rohit Sharma sent all-rounder Axar Patel to No. 4 in the batting order as his side chased 160 to win. The experiment failed miserably as India lost their first four wickets for just 31 runs on the board. The absence of a left-handed batter at the top of the order was sorely felt.

Captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will be considering bringing in Rishabh Pant into the playing XI for their next match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27). Pant didn’t find a place in the playing XI against Pakistan with Dinesh Karthik preferred as the specialist wicketkeeper in the side.

Axar, on the other hand, failed with the ball as well – leaking 21 runs in the only over he bowled in the match. If Pant is indeed brought into the final playing XI against the Dutch, Hardik Pandya will have to play the full time role of fifth bowler in the side.

Hardik was impressive with the ball as well against Pakistan, picking up three important wickets and scored 40 runs with the bat, putting on a record 113 runs for the fifth wicket with Kohli. India might also like to try out Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, who was less than impressive with the ball against Pakistan in the opening match.

Team India Predicted Playing XI vs the Netherlands

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Tv

IND vs NEDT20 World Cup 2022Rishabh PantAxar PatelIndia Predicted Playing 11Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalRavichandran Ashwin

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir