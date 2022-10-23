ÍND vs PAK: 'Was Axar Patel out?', Run-out controversy erupts in IND vs PAK game in T20 World Cup 2022 clash, check reacts

The India vs Pakistan battles keep producing some nervous moments and we had a couple of them in the Super 12 clash of T20 World Cup 2022 at MCG on Sunday (October 23) between the arch-rivals. One was the Axar Patel run out. It was the first ball of the seventh over by Shadab Khan. Axar turned away into the on-side and looked for run but he was quickly sent back. Babar Azam fumbled at mid-wicket a bit and the keeper M Mohammad Rizwan also messed it up as Axar struggled to go back. But the ball despite bobbling off his gloves did manage to hit the sticks when the keeper dislogde the bails. That seemed a close call and went in favour of Pakistan. India are reeling now.

Since the run out, the Twitter is divided over the wicket. Whether it was out or not out. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that he thinkg it was not out. He took to Twitter to write: "Thoughts on Axar Patel run out? I don't think the ball is touching stumps as bails are dislodged. Middle stump is the only one in question as ball never touches other stumps." A user replied to him: "That was clearly not out. A haste decision by 3rd umpire whose role is to take time before making a decision."

Thoughts on Axar Patel run out?

I don't think the ball is touching stumps as bails are dislodged. Middle stump is the only one in question as ball never touches other stumps. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/P2fwuxuA9H — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 23, 2022

The ball clearly hits the stump first _____ October 23, 2022

That was clearly not out. A haste decision by 3rd umpire whose role is to take time before making a decision — Indian (@ban_banker) October 23, 2022

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and Hardik Pandya displayed his true worth in the back-10 as India restricted Pakistan to a manageable 159 for eight in their T20 World Cup opener. If Arshdeep (3/32) removed skipper Babar Azam (0) and Mohammed Rizwan (4) in his first two overs to set the tone, Pandya (3/30) rekindled memories of his Asia Cup heroics by consistently hitting hard lengths at brisk pace, letting the pitch do the rest. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) was the only batter who looked like taking the attack back to India as the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel (1/21) did struggle a bit and it was designated sixth bowler Pandya who finished his full quota. Shan Masood (52) struck a half-century but never looked comfortable during his 42-ball knock. Exactly 364 days back, Babar and Rizwan had clinically decimated the Indian bowling attack for their biggest ever T20I victory against India.