India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Weather Report: Will RAIN play part at the SCG?

The weather in Sydney is expected to be cool in the evening with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. The humidity on Thursday evening in Sydney will be around 65 per cent.

India vs Netherlands: Rain has played havoc in the Group 1 games of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with Ireland stunning England via the DLS method and New Zealand vs Afghanistan game getting washed out in Melbourne on Wednesday (October 26). So the biggest concern for the Indian team as they get ready to face Netherlands in the second Group 2 game will be the weather in Sydney.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to two matches on Thursday (October 27) – Bangladesh taking on South Africa in the first game while Rohit Sharma’s side will play the second game against the Dutch. The weather in Sydney is expected to be cool in the evening with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. The humidity on Thursday evening in Sydney will be around 65 per cent.

However, a cloud cover of three per cent expected over the historic SCG and there is only 1 per cent chance of rain. This is will be good news for the Indian cricket fans.

“I think from the outset, they were more difficult. I guess everything was, and if you see others, the players are on the ground without their sweaters, but if you see the support staff sitting out there, we wanted more jumpers. But it was challenging. The conditions were challenging. It was cold,” Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said.

“But we expected that. When we played in Perth we experienced this, as well, and we knew looking ahead in the months that we are playing out here, we expected those conditions,” he added.

The India vs Netherlands match will also be the second game of the day on the SCG match. The Indian team will be vary about the track getting slower after 40 overs of play earlier in the day. But the cold and dew conditions should make it easier for the India and Dutch batters.

