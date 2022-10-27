India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 23 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NED match online and on TV?

On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the Indian team is unlikely to face much challenge from minnows Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 match, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27). The formidable Indian batting line up is expected to bully the ‘Orange’ attack which is decent but not exactly menacing.

For India, the primary aim will be to guard against complacency as there would always be a chance of going off the boil after winning an emotionally exhausting high-intensity game. The contest will be a chance for three of the top four batters – skipper Rohit Sharma, inconsistent KL Rahul and dangerous Suryakumar Yadav – to get some runs under their belt before the next big game against South Africa, the result of which will determine the group standings.

#Throwback to Colin Ackermann's half-century in 's first ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 Super 12 match!



Which Team India bowler do you think can counter his threat in #INDvNED?#ReadyForT20WC | #BelieveInBlue | Oct 27, 12 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/DAH9cnkTqI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 26, 2022

The Netherlands’ attack comprises Fred Klaassen, Bad de Leede, Tim Pringle and former Proteas left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who is the only player in the rival line up to have played in IPL in the past.

Match Details

When will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 27.

Where will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

What time will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 1230 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle