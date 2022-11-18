topStoriesenglish
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20 match online and on TV?

Know all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st T20I here to be played at Wellington on Friday, November 18

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20 match online and on TV?

India take on New Zealand in a T20I series that kickstarts today in Wellington. As soon as the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign was over, most of the members of Team India boarded the flight from Australia to New Zealand. This team is without stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Even Mohammed Shami is missing. The onus will be on a young brigade that takes on the new challenge. Indian selectors have pinned hopes on a new T20 side to come good after the debacle in the T20 World Cup. 

It would be right to call the semi-final exit as debacle as the Men In Blue have been consistently faling to lift the trophy for more than 15 years now. The last time they reached the final of the T20 World Cup was way back in 2014. 

New Zealand are on the same boat as India. The Black Caps have, in fact, never won a T20 World Cup. They came very close to winning the title though last year in Dubai where they lost to Australia in the final. This year they made it to semifinals where they lost to Pakistan in a one-sided contest. Kane Williamson continues to lead the Kiwis but critics are not sure whether he should be a three-format player for New Zealand looking at the packed schedule, and his own T20 form and strike rate.   

Ahead of Thursday’s first T20I match between India and New Zealand, check all the livestreaming details below:

What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first T20I match India vs New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.

When will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match India vs New Zealand will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match India vs New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Which TV channel can I watch first T20I match India vs New Zealand match?

The first T20I match India vs New Zealand will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the first T20I match India vs New Zealand match?

The first T20I match India vs New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

