India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match Online and on TV?

India are set for a T20 appetiser ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face the touring New Zealand in a three-match series beginning in Ranchi on Friday (January 27). With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India’s World Test Championship Final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless.

As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad. While skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are being rested, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav will get an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur from February 2.

There is also the welcome addition of attacking Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who returns to the team on the back of a series of superlative performances in the domestic cricket including a record-breaking 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy. It’s been over a year since the 23-year-old last played for India in July 2021 – and it remains to be seen if Pandya is tempted to fiddle his set opening combination of Gill and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan.

Gill has been in the form of his life, especially in the ODIs where he has scored his career-best 208 to go alongside two centuries in last four innings.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match:

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start on January 27, Friday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be hosted in Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(C), Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson