India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Team India sweat it out at training in Kanpur, see pics

Every Team India member went out to the middle to fine-tune their skills ahead of the two-match Test series against the Kiwis, which is scheduled to commence from November 25.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Team India sweat it out at training in Kanpur, see pics
Team India members (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Ahead of the upcoming first Test against New Zealand, Team India had a grueling training session on Tuesday.

Every squad member went out to the middle to fine-tune their skills ahead of the two-match series against the Kiwis.

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared some stills and captioned the post as: "When #TeamIndia hit the ground running in Kanpur ahead of the 1st #INDvNZ Test."

Meanwhile, Team India batsman KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Test series against New Zealand.

He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul's replacement.

The first Test between India and New Zealand begins on Thursday in Kanpur.

Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Tags:
India vs New ZealandKanpur TestRahul Dravid
