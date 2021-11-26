India vs New Zealand 2021: Fans, cricketers hail Shreyas Iyer for hitting century on Test debut, check reactions

India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday scored his maiden Test century in his debut game in the longest format on Day two of the ongoing opening match against New Zealand.

Shreyas was at 75 when stumps were called on Thursday as India ended day one of the first Test at 258/4.

The right-handed batter walked in confidently and smashed two boundaries in Kyle Jamieson's first over here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday. Shreyas then continued his fine form and brought up his maiden Test ton. The top-order batter scored 105 before falling prey to Tim Southee.

Here's how the cricket fraternity and fans reacted to Iyer's century on Test debut:

A magnificent innings under pressure from #ShreyasIyer . Showed great maturity, composure and class and becomes the 16th Indian to Score Century on Test Debut. Well Played @ShreyasIyer15 . Many more to come ! pic.twitter.com/UAu27wcWTH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 26, 2021

Delighted for #ShreyasIyer. His talent was never in doubt since we first saw him at that 2014 U19 World Cup. This is proof now that he has the temperament to do it at this level. Keeps the game moving, isn't afraid to play the big shots. Good modern player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 26, 2021

What a feeling, on debut! Shreyas Iyer's wait to play Test cricket has paid dividends and how! #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vdOgTpOeNN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 26, 2021

Let's Skip to the Good Part

Start of an Era Long way to go @ShreyasIyer15

105 (171) 4×13 6×2 S/R 61.40#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/xz8hV1AApD — Shreyas Iyer Stan (@ShreyasStan) November 26, 2021

On Thursday, Shreyas received his Test cap from former skipper and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the first match against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, India lost Ravindra Jadeja in the first session on Day Two on Friday with the hosts reaching the score of 300 in the first innings.

Earlier on Day One, Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings of the opening Test on Day Two on Friday.

In the first session on Day Two, India scored 81 runs and lost four wickets. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 in the first innings at the Green Park Stadium.