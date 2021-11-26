हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Fans, cricketers hail Shreyas Iyer for hitting century on Test debut, check reactions

Shreyas Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, striking 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort. With this feat, Iyer became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut.

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer (Source: Twitter)

India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday scored his maiden Test century in his debut game in the longest format on Day two of the ongoing opening match against New Zealand.

Shreyas was at 75 when stumps were called on Thursday as India ended day one of the first Test at 258/4.

The right-handed batter walked in confidently and smashed two boundaries in Kyle Jamieson's first over here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday. Shreyas then continued his fine form and brought up his maiden Test ton. The top-order batter scored 105 before falling prey to Tim Southee.

Here's how the cricket fraternity and fans reacted to Iyer's century on Test debut:

On Thursday, Shreyas received his Test cap from former skipper and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the first match against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, India lost Ravindra Jadeja in the first session on Day Two on Friday with the hosts reaching the score of 300 in the first innings.

Earlier on Day One, Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings of the opening Test on Day Two on Friday.

In the first session on Day Two, India scored 81 runs and lost four wickets. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 in the first innings at the Green Park Stadium.

