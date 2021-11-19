India vs New Zealand 2021: Martin Guptill breaks THIS Virat Kohli record during 2nd T20I

Marti Guptill, on Friday (November 19), surpassed Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter in T20Is.

When the New Zealand opener came out to bat in the second T20, he required 11 runs more to surpass Kohli and topple him at the top of the list in the most T20 runs list.

Guptill scored 31 off 15 balls that included 3 fours and 2 sixes to help Black Caps get off to a solid start. He departed in the fifth over of the innings but by then he had already given a good start to New Zealand and a record to himself.

Now Guptill is the highest run scorer in T20Is with 3237 runs, he is followed by Kohli (3227 runs) and Rohit Sharma (3086 runs).

The fourth place is cemented by Australian captain Aaron Finch who has 2608 runs in T20Is and sits at fifth place in the list is Ireland's Paul Stirling with 2570 runs.

With Kohli resting in this ongoing T20I series, he will have a go at the record once he is back. Guptill will have another chance in the series to further go ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the T20Is.

Guptill carried forward his form in the second T20 after he smashed a 42-ball 70 in the first T20I. New Zealand were beaten in the first T20I by five wickets by the hosts and they need a win in Ranchi to keep the series alive. In the second T20I, India won the toss and put NZ to bat first.