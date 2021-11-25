हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Meet Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

Rachin Ravindra’s initials ‘Ra’ are inspired by Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, while ‘Chin’ is from Sachin Tendulkar. 

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra made his debut in the first Test against India which got underway at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25). Rachin’s first name is inspired by two of India’s legends – Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid – looked very impressive while bowling his left-arm spin before lunch on Day 1.

Rachin’s initials ‘Ra’ are inspired by Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, while ‘Chin’ is from Sachin Tendulkar. Rachin Ravindra was also part of the New Zealand squad which defeated India to win the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton, earlier this year.

Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has become the youngest New Zealand Test debutant since Ish Sodhi (Bangladesh, 2013), as New Zealand was asked to bowl in the first Test against India in Kanpur. The 22-year-old will wear Test cap number 282 and bat at No. 7 in a spin strong bowling line-up featuring Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and pacemen Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Ravindra was presented his Test cap by Firebirds teammate Tom Blundell who has taken over the Test wicket-keeping gloves after BJ Watling’s retirement. Will Young will open the batting in the absence of the injured Devon Conway.

The match is the first for the Black Caps in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle. In the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane is leading India in regular skipper Virat Kohli’s absence and with Rahul now missing, it will be all about Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara rising to the challenge in the middle-order.

(with ANI inputs)

