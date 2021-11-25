हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

Watch: Shreyas Iyer get his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar before Kanpur Test against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer became the 302nd player to make his Test debut for the national team and before the toss against New Zealand in Kanpur, it was Sunil Gavaskar, who was invited by Rahul Dravid to present the cap to a fellow Mumbaikar.

Watch: Shreyas Iyer get his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar before Kanpur Test against New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer (right) gets his maiden Test cap from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. (Source: Twitter)

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday presented debutant Shreyas Iyer with his India Test cap at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, continuing head coach Rahul Dravid’s push to revive the bygone tradition of new entrants getting the coveted possession from greats of Indian cricket.

Iyer became the 302nd player to make his Test debut for the national team and before the toss against New Zealand in Kanpur, it was India’s greatest opener and former skipper Gavaskar, who was invited by Dravid to present the cap to a fellow Mumbaikar. Earlier, during the T20 series, Dravid had invited one of India’s most successful white-ball bowlers, Ajit Agarkar, to present Harshal Patel with his national cap.

Watch Shreyas Iyer being presented his Test cap here...

The culture of former stalwarts presenting the national cap is very much prevalent in Australia and debutants get their ‘Baggy Green’ from the likes of Shane Warne, Mark Waugh, Mark Taylor or Adam Gilchrist.

In India, there was a time when ex-cricketers present were requested to do the honours but in the past few years, it has either been the captain or some senior player or at best a support staff presenting the cap to debutants. Dravid, a product of the ‘Old School’, has brought that sense of nostalgia back as an emotional Iyer listened intently to what Gavaskar had to say about the essence of wearing the Test cap and what it means for a cricketer.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021Shreyas IyerRahul DravidSunil Gavaskarindian cricket team
Next
Story

LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kyle Jamieson gets 1st wicket, Mayank Agarwal out for 13

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day