हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Patience is key, says Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

As India looks to win the opening fixture of the Test series, new bowling coach Paras Mhambrey shared his plans and expectations before the start of Day 5.

India vs New Zealand 2021: Patience is key, says Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey
India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. (Source: Twitter)

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Monday (November 29) said that his side will need to show patience on Day 5 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand at Green Park. "Enjoying this new role, this is a great bunch to work with. Looking forward to the challenge ahead. New Zealand bowlers bowled well, they were able to exploit the conditions, they hit the right areas and this is something we can look into. But the surface is different now, it is a new ball so we look forward to getting more swing and seam out of it," Mhambrey told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of play on Day 5.

"Patience is going to be the key. It is not that kind of wicket where you turn up and just run through aside. It is not going to happen, we will have to hit the right areas," he added.

Team India found themselves on top after Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help hosts fight back against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday. On the cusp of stumps, Team India declared their second innings at 234/7d, giving the visitors the target of 284 to win the match.

For hosts, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel remained unbeaten with innings of 61* and 28* respectively. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the lone wicket of Will Young in the last session of Day 4.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021Shreyas IyerParas MhambreyWriddhiman SahaCricket
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand 2021: Umesh Yadav shares plan of attack on Day 5

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Shocking Visuals: 7.5 magnitude earthquake In Peru