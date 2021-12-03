हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Virat Kohli & Co breach bio-bubble for training, Kiwis avoid by skipping practice

The Black Caps chose not to train at the indoor venue in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai as it was not deemed to be within their bio-bubble. 

Indian wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha (right) and KS Bharat at practice session in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Team India risked a potential bio-bubble breach by deciding to practise at Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) indoor facilities at the Bandra Kurla Complex after rain had forced both teams away from Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (December 2). Virat Kohli along with the rest of the side went to practice at BKC which was outside the team’s COVID-19 bio-bubble while New Zealand chose to skip training.

The Black Caps chose not to train at the indoor venue as it was not deemed to be within their bio-bubble. “The reason the team chose not to train at the indoor venue today was because the venue was not deemed to be within our bio-bubble by NZ team management,” an NZC spokesperson informed the media on Thursday.

Therefore, New Zealand decided to go into Friday’s all-important second and final Test against India without any practice in Mumbai. Another reason they decided not to use the Indoor venue is that the conditions were also ‘unlikely to be similar to the ground’, the team official said.

In contrast, the Indian team had no such issues regarding the bio-bubble and had a session in the morning at the indoor facility at BKC. The New Zealand players instead went to the stadium in the afternoon to have a look around and spent some time at the ground, setting up the change rooms for the morning start on Friday.

Watch Team India's training session at BKC here...

Both pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson did not read much into New Zealand going into the second Test without a practice session. Southee said as a pacer he was rather happy to get an extra day of rest.

(with IANS inputs)

