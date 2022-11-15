India vs New Zealand 2022: Finn Allen, Adam Milne set to face Hardik Pandya’s India in T20I series, full squad, schedule, Live Streaming HERE

Royal Challengers Bangalore and young Kiwi batter Finn Allen is all set to face India for the first time in his T20I career after being confirmed in both New Zealand squads for the upcoming tour, starting in Wellington on Friday (November 18). The 23-year-old Allen has turned out in 23 T20Is and eight ODIs for Kane Williamson’s side, notching up five half-centuries and a hundred.

Allen’s retention at the top of the order for both squads means there’s no room for Martin Guptill. Trent Boult is the other notable omission from the squads – with Tim Southee, Matt Henry (ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Adam Milne filling the pace bowling ranks.

Chennai Super Kings and NZ pacer Milne is in line to play his first ODI since 2017, building on his return to the T20 International arena during the recent Tri Series and last year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was never easy leaving out the experience of Boult and Guptill but the team had to keep looking ahead.

“When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that’s been the case here,” he said.

Our squads to face India in three T20I's & three ODI's starting on Friday at @skystadium _



Details | https://t.co/OTHyEBgKxQ#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2Ov3WgRJJt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 14, 2022

“We’re all aware of Trent’s world class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others. The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that’s just the nature of high performance sport. With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we’re keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India,” Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand cricket.

The tour begins with a three-game T20 International series across Wellington (Nov 18), Tauranga (Nov 20) and Napier (Nov 22), before moving into the ODI series across Auckland (Nov 25), Hamilton (Nov 27) and Christchurch (Nov 30). The one-day series could see Tim Southee become the fifth New Zealander to claim 200 ODI wickets, with the 33-year-old’s tally poised on 199.

Tom Latham returns as the ODI wicket-keeper with Devon Conway continuing behind the stumps for the T20 side. Kane Williamson will captain both sides with the T20 squad assembling in Wellington on Wednesday.

India vs New Zealand Squads

India’s T20I team: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry (ODI), Tom Latham (ODI) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham*, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (T20), Tim Southee, Blair Tickner (T20)

*Jimmy Neesham has been excused from the squad for the third ODI as he prepares for his wedding, with Henry Nicholls the replacement for the final match in Christchurch. Ben Sears (back) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered for selection due to injuries.

India vs New Zealand 2022 Full Schedule

November 18: 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium

November 20: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 22: 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland

November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India vs New Zealand 2022 Live Streaming

The T20I and ODI series between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video application and website.