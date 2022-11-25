India vs New Zealand 2022: Umran Malik DISMISSES Devon Conway for 1st wicket on debut, WATCH

For Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, it has been a lengthy wait to earn his first ODI cap. One of the finds of IPL 2021 and IPL 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad tearaway made his ODI debut in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

Malik looked relaxed and at home bowling in the ODI format, generating fiery pace of up to 153kmph in his first few overs. It was a dream start for SRH pacer, as he got his first ODI wicket as well in his third over of the match. The J&K fast bowler sent back New Zealand opener Devon Conway, caught behind for 24 off 42 balls with a 143kmph delivery.

WATCH Umran Malik dismiss Devon Conway for his first ODI wicket here…

we have a feeling we're going to be fans of Umran Malik a while! _#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3SHw4ZUjBm November 25, 2022

Off the very next ball, Malik delivered the fastest ball of the match – 153kmph thunderbolt – which Daryl Mitchell managed to deal with, guiding a couple of runs to get off the mark. Earlier, Malik started off by bowling his first over to his former SRH captain Kane Williamson, who was batting in the middle. Although Williamson has faced Malik plenty of times in the Hyderabad nets, however the youngster still managed to rattle the New Zealand skipper with his pace.

Malik soon grabbed his second wicket in ODI cricket, dismissing in-form Daryl Mitchell in just his fifth over. Mitchell went for a booming driver but could only spoon a catch to deep point with substitute Deepak Hooda taking a comfortable catch.

IPL 2022 has been the breakthrough season for Umran Malik. The speedster had managed to take 22 wickets in 14 games this season with a best of 5/25 – his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL.

It has certainly been a dream start for Umran Malik, who definitely has a bright future ahead of him.