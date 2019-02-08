हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I in Auckland: Live updates

India are all set to take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The Indian team, led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, will look to bounce back and level the three-match series against New Zealand when they head into the second match at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.  

Here are the live-match updates: 

# Tim Seifert and Colin Munro to begin New Zealand's innings while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. 

# The two sides have walked down the crease for the national anthems! 

# Lineups:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khalil Ahmed

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Sott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

# Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bat first! 

After kickstarting the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with a crushing defeat in Wellington, India will look to stage strong comeback when they take on the hosts in the second match at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.

The Men in Blue slumped to their biggest loss in T20I in terms of runs when they were beaten by 80 runs at the hands of the Black Caps in the series-opener at Westpac Stadium.

India, who recently clinched a thumping five-match ODI series win by 4-1 against New Zealand, failed to click and were shockingly outplayed in all the departments by the Kane Williamson-led side in the series-opener.

The hosts set a huge score of 219 for six,  thanks to opener Tim Seifert's quick-fire 43-ball 84 as well as Colin Munro and Kane Williamson's 34-run cameos.

Besides batsmen, New Zealand bowlers had also impressed--with Tim Southee finishing with the figures of three for 17 while Ish Sodhi and Santner too sharing four wickets.

Earlier, Indian stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had stated that India should have chased down the target with eight batsmen being in the Playing XI.

"We have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," Sharma had said in a post-match presentation.

Heading into the second T20I, India will look to rebound strongly and clinch the victory in order to keep alive in the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be keen to deliver a similar kind of performance as they gave in Wellington and seal the series with a game to spare.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham

