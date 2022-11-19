topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ 2ND T20I

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather in Mount Maunganui: After 1st T20I washed out, will rain affect 2nd Match too? Check here

IND NZ 2ND T20I LIVE: India vs New Zealand 2nd T2I starts 12 PM on Sunday, Check Mount Maunganui Weather FORECAST here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather in Mount Maunganui: After 1st T20I washed out, will rain affect 2nd Match too? Check here

After the first T20I was washed out due to rain, the action of India vs New Zealand series moves to Mount Maunganui where the 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday (November 20). However, dark clouds are roaming over this match also. The rain forecast is not too heartening. Hardik Pandya-led India came to this series to begin a new journey in the T20s after the team's debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022. India made the exit in the semi-finals of the competition after an embarrassing 20-wicket loss to England. However, it seems India will not be able to second successive match in the World Cup. 

Also Read: India fans want captain FIRED after Chetan Sharma-led selection committee kicked out

Weather News, Bay Oval Mount Maunganui on November 20 for 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

If AccuWeather's forecast is to be believed, says there is a 90% chance of precipitation in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday (November 20). There will be 84% Humidity, with a wind gusts of 52 km per hour. There will be cloud cover of 84 percent. Probablity of precipitation will decrease to 42 percent in the evening and night time. Hopefully, unlike Wellington, we hope to see some overs being bowled in the match for the fans. 

All eyes on New Team India approach

Head coach for this tour VVS Laxman has said that Team India will need to play fearless cricket in the upcoming series. Captain Hardik has also spoken on replanning and restarting. Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan are some of the names that India will need to build on as next T20 World Cup is only 18 months away. Pant and Samson were seen hitting big sixes in the nets and the fans cannot wait to see them go all guns blazing in the middle. Hopefully, the 2nd T20I will see them do the same.    

Live Tv

IND vs NZ 2nd T20IIND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather NewsIndia vs New ZealandIND vs NZ 2nd T20 Mount MaunganuiMount Maunganui weatherMount Maunganui weather updateMount Maunganui weather November 20rain prediction ind vs nz 2nd T20IMount Maunganui rain prediction

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar