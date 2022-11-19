IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather in Mount Maunganui: After 1st T20I washed out, will rain affect 2nd Match too? Check here

After the first T20I was washed out due to rain, the action of India vs New Zealand series moves to Mount Maunganui where the 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday (November 20). However, dark clouds are roaming over this match also. The rain forecast is not too heartening. Hardik Pandya-led India came to this series to begin a new journey in the T20s after the team's debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022. India made the exit in the semi-finals of the competition after an embarrassing 20-wicket loss to England. However, it seems India will not be able to second successive match in the World Cup.

Weather News, Bay Oval Mount Maunganui on November 20 for 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

If AccuWeather's forecast is to be believed, says there is a 90% chance of precipitation in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday (November 20). There will be 84% Humidity, with a wind gusts of 52 km per hour. There will be cloud cover of 84 percent. Probablity of precipitation will decrease to 42 percent in the evening and night time. Hopefully, unlike Wellington, we hope to see some overs being bowled in the match for the fans.

All eyes on New Team India approach

Head coach for this tour VVS Laxman has said that Team India will need to play fearless cricket in the upcoming series. Captain Hardik has also spoken on replanning and restarting. Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan are some of the names that India will need to build on as next T20 World Cup is only 18 months away. Pant and Samson were seen hitting big sixes in the nets and the fans cannot wait to see them go all guns blazing in the middle. Hopefully, the 2nd T20I will see them do the same.