India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Online and on TV?

India and New Zealand will play the 2nd T20I at Lucknow on Sunday, January 28. The Black Caps beat India by 21 runs in the first T20I at Ranchi to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After opting to bowl first, New Zealand posted 176 for 6 in 20 overs with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell striking fifties. India could have avoided a total beyond 160 but Arshdeep Singh had another bad day in the office, leaking 27 off the last over that again included a front-foot no-ball, a problem that persists with Arshdeep. The fact that India lose by 21 runs puts this last over in pespective. Had Arshdeep bowled an economical over, India could have had things easy in the chase.

IND: 155-9 (20) | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Highlights and Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand beat India by 21 Runs, take 1-0 lead in Series

The action now moves to the beautiful and grand Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and the Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to draw levels to keep the series alive and hopefully win it at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

That's that from Ranchi.



New Zealand win the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second #INDvNZ T20I.@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Lg8zmzwYVH January 27, 2023

Chances are high that Prithvi Shaw may replace Shubman Gill in the playing 11. The Gujarat Titans batter has been in splendid form in the ODIs but when it comes to T20Is, he has still now shown his best. Skipper Hardik was very sure that Gill is his firt-choice opener in T20Is as of now and that Shaw has to continue waiting for his chance. But have things changed after Gill scored just 7 off 6 balls in the chase? Let's wait and see.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be held on the 29th of January, Sunday.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I online?

Live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.