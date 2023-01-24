India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match online and on TV?

With a series sweep in sight, the middle order will be eager to give a better account of themselves as the Indian team management contemplates rotating its bowlers in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). Opener Shubman Gill has been in excellent form, having scored a sensational double hundred in the opener, followed by a 40-run knock in the low-scoring second ODI. Skipper Rohit Sharma, too, is having a good run.

However, the home team is aware that despite enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Shubman and Rohit have been the only two batters among runs for the hosts. At the same time, it is also a fact that the others haven’t been tested and the dead rubber will be the perfect opportunity for the likes Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to get some batting practice in match situations.

Kohli’s problem against left-arm spin has come to the fore once again as the talismanic batter has repeatedly gotten dismissed by Mitchell Santner. After notching three hundreds in four innings, the former skipper was dismissed cheaply in both the ODIs as New Zealand’s star left-arm spinner exposed the chinks in Kohli’s armour. With the World Cup just months away, Kohli would be keen for some much-needed course correction.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar was expected to provide some firepower at the back end. However, the premier T20 batter failed to do that in the series-opener. Hardik, too, has been underwhelming with the bat of late. He has had a mediocre series against Sri Lanka and hasn't impressed against New Zealand yet.

_ _ We have to prioritise certain formats at various stages: #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0pmJ4KEAJQ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match:

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be hosted in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls/Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell/Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson