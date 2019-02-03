India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI in Wellington: Live Updates

India, who slumped to a humiliating eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Hamilton, will look end the five-match ODI series with a 4-1 margin when they play their final game against the hosts at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# Here is a look at the pitch for the fifth and final ODI!

A look at the pitch for the 5th ODI. Win the toss and ? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/s9ywjF7mye — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2019

After getting a "reality check" with a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand at Seddon Park, India will look to bounce back and end the five-match ODI series on high when they face the hosts in the final dead-rubber clash at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, who had won the first three ODIs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, were stunned by some incisive swing bowling in the absence of their star skipper Virat Kohli in the fourth ODI to hand the Black Caps their first win of the series.

Besides skipper Kohli, former Indian captain and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also forced to miss the third and fourth ODI due to a hamstring injury.

With Dhoni now being declared fit, India --who collapsed to their seventh-lowest total of 92 in 30.5 overs--will now be boosted by confidence and look to turn around the tables in their favour in the final match.

While the ODI in Hamilton is an eye opener for Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik as they failed to make their presence felt, Hardik Pandya gave an impressive display of his importance in the ODI team following his return from provisional suspension for his recent sexist remarks.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is likely to make a return in the final match against the Kane Williamson-led side in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had admitted that the defeat in the fourth ODI was a reality check for them.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will once again rely on their bowling attack. Trent Boult was a star performer with five-wicket haul followed by Colin de Grandhomme (3 for 26), Todd Astle (1 for nine) and Jimmy Neesham (1 for five).

However, the Black Caps is likely to miss the services of opener Martin Guptill, who sustained a back injury during a training session.

The two teams squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

