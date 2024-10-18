Virat Kohli Smashes 9,000 Test Runs During IND vs NZ 1st Test

On Friday, India’s star batter Virat Kohli reached 9,000 Test runs after he surpassed the 53-run mark in the second innings of the first Test on day three at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli also became just the fourth batter from India to reach the feat after the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

The former India skipper took just 197 innings to score 9,000 Test runs and became the fourth-fastest Indian and the 13th-fastest overall to 9,000 Test runs. As of now, Kohli has 9,000 runs in 116 Test matches under his belt, with an average of 48.91 with the help of 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries.





A career milestone for imVkohli



He is the fourth Indian batter to achieve this feat.#INDvNZ IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Bn9svKrgtl — BCCI (BCCI) October 18, 2024

Most Test runs for India

15921 – Sachin Tendulkar

13288 – Rahul Dravid

10122 – Sunil Gavaskar

9000* – Virat Kohli

Talking about the game, Virat Kohli collected a half-century in the second innings after getting out on a duck in the first innings. Kohli also built a crucial stand with Sarfaraz Khan, helping their side reach to the 350+ run deficit of the first innings.

In the first innings, the Indian team were restricted to just 46 runs which is the lowest team total in India and Asia. The Indian team had a terrible run in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and Rishabh Pant (20), none of the Indian batters went into double digits.

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.