India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 21 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The highly anticipated India vs. New Zealand World Cup match promises to be a cricketing spectacle. Set against the backdrop of a fiercely competitive tournament, both teams bring their unique strengths to the pitch. India, a cricketing powerhouse with a rich history, boasts a formidable batting lineup, led by Rohit Sharma, and a diverse bowling attack, including Jasprit Bumrah's fiery pace. New Zealand, on the other hand, is known for its relentless spirit and disciplined approach, under the leadership of Kane Williamson who is not available due to injury. Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson's absence due to injury. With New Zealand's skilled pacers and India's star-studded batting, the clash is bound to be an exhilarating contest between two cricket giants, making it a must-watch match of the tournament.

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 in Dharamsala HERE…

When is India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 will take place on Sunday, October 21.

Where is India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time will India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 start?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 in India For Free?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 21 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman