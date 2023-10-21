LIVE Updates | IND vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Can Team India Take 2019 World Cup Revenge?

IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: In the world of cricket, India has always had a strong cricketing reputation. However, when it comes to facing New Zealand in ICC events, a feeling of unease engulfs Indian fans. The history of their encounters is laced with Kiwi victories. Since 1992, they have won just once in nine ICC events. The clash in Dharamsala between these two unbeaten teams isn't a mere group-stage game; it carries the weight of history. Both India and New Zealand have been in top form, winning all their previous games. The match's outcome might pivot on the performance of fast bowlers, with Dharamsala's high altitude favouring swing.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will play crucial roles. On the New Zealand side, the likes of Matt Henry, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson are poised to excel. The batsmen have been prolific, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Devon Conway ranking high in the run charts. The absence of Hardik Pandya due to injury leaves a critical gap to fill for India. The pitch's pace and carry promise an exciting contest. All eyes will be on young sensation Shubman Gill, who is on the cusp of reaching 2000 runs in ODIs.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 21 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand.