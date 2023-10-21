trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678312
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Can Team India Take 2019 World Cup Revenge?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Both India And New Zealand Are Only Two Teams In The Tournament Who Are Yet To Lose A Game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:39 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: In the world of cricket, India has always had a strong cricketing reputation. However, when it comes to facing New Zealand in ICC events, a feeling of unease engulfs Indian fans. The history of their encounters is laced with Kiwi victories. Since 1992, they have won just once in nine ICC events. The clash in Dharamsala between these two unbeaten teams isn't a mere group-stage game; it carries the weight of history. Both India and New Zealand have been in top form, winning all their previous games. The match's outcome might pivot on the performance of fast bowlers, with Dharamsala's high altitude favouring swing.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will play crucial roles. On the New Zealand side, the likes of Matt Henry, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson are poised to excel. The batsmen have been prolific, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Devon Conway ranking high in the run charts. The absence of Hardik Pandya due to injury leaves a critical gap to fill for India. The pitch's pace and carry promise an exciting contest. All eyes will be on young sensation Shubman Gill, who is on the cusp of reaching 2000 runs in ODIs.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 21 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand. 

21 October 2023
20:39 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

20:27 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match number 21 India vs New Zealand. Both teams are unbeaten in this tournament so far. It will be a thrilling contest between two table toppers of the tournament.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak