India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semis: German Football Legend Thomas Muller Shows Support For Team India, WATCH

Bayern Munich and German football star Thomas Muller on Monday thanked Team India for their jersey and showed his support for ‘Men in Blue’ for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side will face off against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in the first semifinal of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Muller is supporting Team India and he shared a video sporting the blue jersey ahead of the high-profile showdown in Mumbai. The jersey is a present from Team India to the World Cup winner, and it also has Muller's name and the number 25 on it. In his tweet on X, he also mentioned Virat Kohli and wished the Indian team ‘good luck’.

“Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup #esmuellert #Cricket,” Muller captioned the video.

He then wore the jersey and posed for the camera while cheering on the ‘Men in Blue’. In the first semifinal of the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team India finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact. New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The Indian cricket team have won nine consecutive matches at this year's World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011. In the second semifinal, five time World Cup champions Australia will take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.