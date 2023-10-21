As the battle for supremacy continues in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala gears up to host a highly anticipated clash between two undefeated giants, India and New Zealand. With both teams boasting a flawless record of 4 wins in 4 matches, cricket fans can't wait to see who will emerge victorious in this crucial encounter. A significant factor in determining the outcome will be the pitch, which is expected to favour fast bowlers. Let's delve into the HPCA Stadium pitch report and dissect its nuances.

The HPCA Stadium: A Pacers' Paradise

Historically, the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been a paradise for fast bowlers, and the upcoming IND vs NZ match is no exception. The pitch is anticipated to provide substantial assistance to pacers, with swing and movement of the surface likely to play a significant role, especially in the initial overs.

Bowling First: The Preferred Choice

In line with the pitch's nature, teams winning the toss are expected to opt for bowling first. This strategic decision aims to capitalize on the conditions that favour fast bowlers early on. The average first-innings score at this venue is 231, while the second innings sees an average score of 199. However, interestingly, recent matches at this ground have shown that teams batting second have enjoyed more success compared to those setting targets.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 21

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22, 2 PM IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammad Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham