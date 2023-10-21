trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678214
NewsCricket
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

Who Will Benefit From Dharamshala's Pitch In India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Game?

In line with the pitch's nature, teams winning the toss are expected to opt for bowling first. This strategic decision aims to capitalize on the conditions that favour fast bowlers early on.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Will Benefit From Dharamshala's Pitch In India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Game?

As the battle for supremacy continues in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala gears up to host a highly anticipated clash between two undefeated giants, India and New Zealand. With both teams boasting a flawless record of 4 wins in 4 matches, cricket fans can't wait to see who will emerge victorious in this crucial encounter. A significant factor in determining the outcome will be the pitch, which is expected to favour fast bowlers. Let's delve into the HPCA Stadium pitch report and dissect its nuances.

Also Read: Team India Head-To-Head Stats Against New Zealand And Record At Dharamshala; Check Key Stats Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Game

The HPCA Stadium: A Pacers' Paradise

Historically, the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been a paradise for fast bowlers, and the upcoming IND vs NZ match is no exception. The pitch is anticipated to provide substantial assistance to pacers, with swing and movement of the surface likely to play a significant role, especially in the initial overs.

Bowling First: The Preferred Choice

In line with the pitch's nature, teams winning the toss are expected to opt for bowling first. This strategic decision aims to capitalize on the conditions that favour fast bowlers early on. The average first-innings score at this venue is 231, while the second innings sees an average score of 199. However, interestingly, recent matches at this ground have shown that teams batting second have enjoyed more success compared to those setting targets.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 21
Date & Time: Sunday, October 22, 2 PM IST
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammad Shami

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza