India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma dropped on duck; wife Ritika Sajdeh’s priceless reaction goes viral – WATCH

Team India is locking horns with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). The Men in Blue were asked to bat first in the crucial clash and they sent Ishan Kishan instead of Rohit Sharma to open with KL Rahul. However, the experiment failed as Kishan walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 4 runs off 8 balls.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous clash against Pakistan, almost met with a similar fate this time around. Coming to bat at no. 3, Rohit survived a big scare as he was dropped on the very first ball he faced.

Knowing Rohit's love affair with pull and hook shots, Boult bowled a short delivery. As expected, the Hitman went for the hook shot but was uncontrolled. The ball flew straight to Adam Milne, who was placed at fine leg. But the catch was spilled by the fielder.

Interestingly, Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh, who is often spotted in the stadium cheering for the 34-year-old batter, was seen taking a sigh of relief after his catch was dropped. Also, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s wife consoled Ritika, who looked tense when it appeared as Sharma would depart for a golden duck.

Here’s the video of Rohit’s dropped catch:

Here’s how Ritika reacted:

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are coming into the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan and it’s a virtual quarter-final for both India and New Zealand as the loser of the match will be practically out of the tournament.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.