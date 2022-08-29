As the nation rejoiced in India’s victory against neighbouring challengers Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rohit Sharma’s side for registering a 5-wicket win in their opening match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). PM Modi lauded the Indian side for displaying superb skill and grit.

“TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory,” tweeted PM Modi.

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

The match seemed lagging in the beginning with KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma making an early exit however the spines straightened with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking India towards victory inch by inch. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Jadeja smashed 35 while Pandya hammered 33 not out in 17 balls.

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Team India

As the country celebrated India’s victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Team India. “What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!” he tweeted.

What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.



This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/MyNOkILkeh — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2022

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also congratulated team India and called it a ‘spectacular victory’ against Pakistan. “Boys in Blue do it yet again! Score a spectacular victory against Pakistan in #AsiaCup2022 Tense moments but a clinical finish! Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia,” Puri said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also applaud team

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride”.

What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia



The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride. #AsiaCup2022 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded India’s victory over Pakistan. “Hurrah! hm jiit ge / Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! jy hiNd!” she tweeted.

Hurrah! hm jiit ge /



Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue!



jy hid! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 August 28, 2022

Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26) lost to India 148/5 in 19.4 ovs (Ravindra Jadeja 35, Hardik Pandya 33 n.o.; Mohammad Nawaz 3/33)

(with agency inputs)