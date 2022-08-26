As Team India are gearing up for their Asia Cup title defence with the inaugural match against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28), captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a fun session after the team's practice session in Dubai. As the pressure of India vs Pakistan clash mounts on the Men in Blue players, skipper Rohit is making sure the team is having some fun sessions too.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), skipper Rohit Sharma was seen "Vroooming" on a scooter ride after an intense practice session. BCCI's Twitter handle wrote,"Vroooming into the end of practice session - Captain

@ImRo45 style".

Checkout the video below...

Rohit shows no mercy on teammates

Ahead the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was seen hammering sixes against his own bowling attack in the nets as the attacking approach of coach Rahul Dravid looks to be the plan in the blockbuster clash. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Babar Azam-led Pakistan and the opening batter Rohit Sharma was seen in attack mode in the nets ahead the clash taking place on Sunday (August 28). Rohit was seen blasting the Indian bowling in the UAE nets training session. (Watch video HERE)

The video of Rohit Sharma sparing no bowler from the Indian side went viral on the internet and became a major talking point of India's approach starting off their Asia Cup title defense. Rohit will lead the side after replacing Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian side.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir