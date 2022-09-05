Young Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh was trolled brutally on social media after Rohit Sharma’s side lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4). Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who turned the game around for his side in a tense finish.

The Punjab Kings left-arm pacer managed to redeem himself by dismissing Asif Ali in the final over of the innings but by them the damage had already been done. The dropped catch took place in the 18th over of the innings when Asif Ali skied a Ravi Bishnoi ball only for Arshdeep Singh to let it slip through his fingers.

Watch the video of Arshdeep Singh dropping Asif Ali here…

India were in control of the contest having dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz who had taken the game away from Rohit’s side. The wicket of Ali then would have most likely sealed India’s win, with Arshdeep’s drop proving to be the crucial turning point.

Asif Ali made full use of the opportunity, combining well with Iftikhar Ahmed to score 19 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to almost seal the contest. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Arshdeep Singh and shut down the trolls on social media.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our India boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Following his side’s five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli had some strong words of support for young pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a crucial catch in the 18th over of the match.

“Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again,” said Kohli in a post-match press conference on Sunday.