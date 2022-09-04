NewsCricket
IND VS PAK ASIA CUP 2022

'Arshdeep Singh is the villain', Twitter fumes as India lose to arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup

Pakistan took revenge of the five-wicket loss vs India in their opening contest of Asia Cup 2022 as they beat India by the same margin in the Super 4 contest against the arch-rivals on Sunday (September 4). There was a superb knock played by Virat Kohli of 60 runs off 44 balls that included 4 boundaries and 1 six but it was topped by Mohammad Rizwan's 71 off 51 balls. He was the chief architect of Pakistan's win over India in this game. Mohammad Nawaz slammed 42 off just 20 balls to come out as a hero as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Not to forget, small but important contributions from Khushdil Shah (14 off 11) and Asif Ali (16 off 8) as they steered Pakistan past the winning mark with one ball to spare. There was a crucial catch that was dropped in the 18th over of the innings off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Asif survived as his catch was dropped at short third man by Arshdeep Singh. The young pacer dropped a sitter. Had he taken that catch, Pakistan could have gone on back foot again on the chase and India would have got a grip on the game. It was to be as the Men in Green won the contest. 

Twitter was not easy on Arshdeep Singh and roasted the young pacer. Take a look at angry reactions. 

ind vs pak asia cup 2022Arshdeep SinghIndia vs Pakistan 2022Ind vs PakAsia CupArshdeep Singh drop catchAsif AliMohammad RizwanVirat KohliBabar Azam

