NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of BIG clash, Virat Kohli's SPECIAL tribute to MS Dhoni goes VIRAL

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's tribute post for MS Dhoni goes viral, check here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of BIG clash, Virat Kohli's SPECIAL tribute to MS Dhoni goes VIRAL

As the former India captain Virat Kohli gears up for the Men in Blue's clash against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28), a post shared for MS Dhoni by the veteran right-hand batter went viral on the internet. Kohli recently completed his 14 years of international cricket career and made a special statement for former India skipper MS Dhoni. The prolific Indian batter wrote that his "most enjoyable and exciting period" on his career was when he was the deputy to Dhoni's Indian side.

The 33-year-old was vice-captain along with MS Dhoni leading the Indian side before filling in shoes as the skipper in Test cricket (2014). Kohli later took over the all-format captaincy in the year 2017. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

"Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18,” said Kohli in an Instagram post's caption with picture of himself raising the bat with MSD in the background.

Checkout the post below...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Both Kohli and Dhoni have shared numerous memorable memories during their time together in the dressing room and the picture shared by the star Indian batter is from the 2016 World Cup when Kohli scored 82 off 51 balls against Australia guiding India to a 6-wicket victory at Mohali.

Currently, the star batter is uncharacteristically struggling for runs and his fans still await that 71st century pending since more than 3 years now. Being recognized as one of the world's best batters of the world, Kohli has a huge stats map behind him to defend that title. He has scored 27 Test and 43 ODI tons in his astonishing career so far. However, his numbers in the last two years have taken a major dip and it remains a worry for the Indian side ahead the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022