As the former India captain Virat Kohli gears up for the Men in Blue's clash against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28), a post shared for MS Dhoni by the veteran right-hand batter went viral on the internet. Kohli recently completed his 14 years of international cricket career and made a special statement for former India skipper MS Dhoni. The prolific Indian batter wrote that his "most enjoyable and exciting period" on his career was when he was the deputy to Dhoni's Indian side.

The 33-year-old was vice-captain along with MS Dhoni leading the Indian side before filling in shoes as the skipper in Test cricket (2014). Kohli later took over the all-format captaincy in the year 2017. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

"Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18,” said Kohli in an Instagram post's caption with picture of himself raising the bat with MSD in the background.

Both Kohli and Dhoni have shared numerous memorable memories during their time together in the dressing room and the picture shared by the star Indian batter is from the 2016 World Cup when Kohli scored 82 off 51 balls against Australia guiding India to a 6-wicket victory at Mohali.

Currently, the star batter is uncharacteristically struggling for runs and his fans still await that 71st century pending since more than 3 years now. Being recognized as one of the world's best batters of the world, Kohli has a huge stats map behind him to defend that title. He has scored 27 Test and 43 ODI tons in his astonishing career so far. However, his numbers in the last two years have taken a major dip and it remains a worry for the Indian side ahead the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).