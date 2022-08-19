Team India are getting ready for their high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Dubai on August 28. The history between both the cricketing powerhouse nations has been explosive to say the least.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag recalled one such legendary encounter – the 2003 World Cup Super Six encounter between India and Pakistan. The world clearly remembers the match for the fantastic 98 off 75 balls by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Sehwag has thrown revealed how Tendulkar was dished out constant barrage of verbal abuse by Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as they tried to get into the mind of the batting superstar and disturb his focus. “I came to run for Sachin during the game because he was having cramps, and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot, kept saying something or the other. But he remained focused. He knew it was important for him to stay at the crease. He usually doesn’t take a runner, but still he knew that if I come, I will run like he does. There won’t be any misunderstanding," Sehwag said in a video shared by Star Sports.

A 'frenemies' bond that will be remembered in the history as a classic!



Watch @virendersehwag & @shoaib100mph revisit their #GreatestRivalry ahead of the #INDvPAK [?]!#BelieveInBlue | #AsiaCup | Aug 28, 6 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/FvXeA5IwaY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 18, 2022

Tendulkar also had famously hit Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar for 18 runs in his first over of that match. India eventually won the match by six wickets. While talking about the Tendulkar-Akhtar face-off, Sehwag revealed that ahead of the game, the Pakistan pacer had vowed to destroy Indian top order.

Sehwag added that neither of the two Indian opening batters read the statement but Tendulkar eventually gave a befitting reply and played an outstanding match-winning knock.

India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

Sehwag, while talking about the nature of the India-Pakistan match, opined that the rivalry has always proved to be pretty “intense". India, in their last encounter against Pakistan, had to endure a shocking 10-wicket defeat at the T20 World Cup 2021.