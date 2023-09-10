trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660465
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

WATCH: Pakistan's Babar Azam Take HORRIBLE Review Against India, Gets Brutally Trolled Online After Shocking DRS

Rohit Sharma struck a quickfire fifty vs Pakistan before getting out. Pakistan erred earlier while taking his wicket. Babar Azam hastily took a shocking review to get the India captain out cheaply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Pakistan's Babar Azam Take HORRIBLE Review Against India, Gets Brutally Trolled Online After Shocking DRS Babar Azam Takes Horrible Review. (Source: Twitter)

India captain Rohit Sharma missed out the chance to complete 13,000 ODI runs vs Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa stadium. This was a good time to strike a hundred and reach the milestone but he got dismissed in the 17th over of the match for 56 made off 49 balls. His knock included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively. 

Pakistan bowlers had a tough time against him before Shadab Khan dismissed Rohit. The desperation to see the back of Rohit was so much that Pakistan ended up taking one of the worst reviews of all times. In the 4th over of the match bowled by Naseem Shah, the ball was way outside the off stump. Rohit attempted to hit it over the covers but got beaten by the away swing. Mohammd Rizwan collected the ball behind after which there was a huge appeal made by Pakistanis for caught behind. 


The late swing of the ball made it look like a wicket. Babar Azam and co felt that the ball took the outside edge to the keeper. The on-field Umpire turned it down. But Babar was made to believe that it was indeed out and without wasting any time, he took the review. 

What followed was an embarrassing moment for Babar and rest of the Pakistani team as the replay showed that the ball was not even near to Rohit's bat as it passed the batsman. After Pakistan's big DRS blunder was showed on the big screen at the stadium, Rohit had a wry smile on his face. 

Babar and Pakistan team were trolled on social media following the bad review. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

After some overs since this bad review, Haris Rauf hit KL Rahul on his back thigh. He appealed for a LBW to send back Rahul. But onfield umpire ruled it as Not Out. Rauf then turned to Babar to take the review. With just one review left in the innings, Babar did not wish to waste it again. Pakistani captain told a pleading Haris that the ball hit high on Rahul's back thigh and it was most probably going over the stumps. Despite persistent effort from Rauf, Babar did not melt this time and refused to take the review.   

  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train