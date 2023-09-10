India captain Rohit Sharma missed out the chance to complete 13,000 ODI runs vs Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa stadium. This was a good time to strike a hundred and reach the milestone but he got dismissed in the 17th over of the match for 56 made off 49 balls. His knock included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively.

Pakistan bowlers had a tough time against him before Shadab Khan dismissed Rohit. The desperation to see the back of Rohit was so much that Pakistan ended up taking one of the worst reviews of all times. In the 4th over of the match bowled by Naseem Shah, the ball was way outside the off stump. Rohit attempted to hit it over the covers but got beaten by the away swing. Mohammd Rizwan collected the ball behind after which there was a huge appeal made by Pakistanis for caught behind.

The late swing of the ball made it look like a wicket. Babar Azam and co felt that the ball took the outside edge to the keeper. The on-field Umpire turned it down. But Babar was made to believe that it was indeed out and without wasting any time, he took the review.

What followed was an embarrassing moment for Babar and rest of the Pakistani team as the replay showed that the ball was not even near to Rohit's bat as it passed the batsman. After Pakistan's big DRS blunder was showed on the big screen at the stadium, Rohit had a wry smile on his face.

Babar and Pakistan team were trolled on social media following the bad review. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Review wasted by Pakistan. Steep bounce by Naseem. — Behram Qazi __ __ (@DeafMango) September 10, 2023

Wasim Akram in commentary:



"Mohammad Rizwan is confusing me, he is confusing everybody - he goes up [appeals] for every delivery and Pakistan have already lost a review."#INDvsPAK — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 10, 2023

After some overs since this bad review, Haris Rauf hit KL Rahul on his back thigh. He appealed for a LBW to send back Rahul. But onfield umpire ruled it as Not Out. Rauf then turned to Babar to take the review. With just one review left in the innings, Babar did not wish to waste it again. Pakistani captain told a pleading Haris that the ball hit high on Rahul's back thigh and it was most probably going over the stumps. Despite persistent effort from Rauf, Babar did not melt this time and refused to take the review.