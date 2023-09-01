India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Match No 3 LIVE In India Online And On TV

Team India will take on Pakistan in an ODI match for the first time after four years as they face off in match No. 3 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. The last time that the two sides faced off in the ODI format was in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in Manchester.

Pakistan hold the overall edge over India, having won 73 ODI out if 132 times against India while Indian cricket team have won just 55 times. However, since 2010, Team India have won 10 out of the 14 ODI games against Pakistan.

Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma, who is on the cusp of reaching 10,000 runs in ODI cricket while former captain Virat Kohli needs 102 runs to become the fastest batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs. Asia Cup 2023 is being held in a ‘hybrid model’ with India’s matches all taking place in Sri Lanka although Pakistan are the hosts of the tournament.



There is a major threat of rain over Kandy, where India and Pakistan are supposed to face off with MET department predicting 80 per cent chances of rain on Saturday. Fans will be hoping that the weather stays clear so that they can witness another thrilling encounter between the arch-rivals.

While @SGanguly99 knows that @Babarazam58 in his current element will be a challenging nut to crack, he's positive that #India has a fast-bowling attack strong enough to restrict him from doing what he does! _ pic.twitter.com/iGJp3aiGPh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Where is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be held at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 for free in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah