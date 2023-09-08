Shaheen Afridi To Marry Ansha Afridi Again; Babar Azam Along With Other Pakistan Teammates Invited: Reports

In a heartwarming turn of events, Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to embark on a new chapter of his life as he prepares to marry his wife, Ansha Afridi, once again. While rumours surrounding the marriage have been circulating for some time, the confirmation has finally arrived, and fans can't wait to join the couple in their celebration, according to Newsroom Post's article.

Fakhta Told me that national team's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will tie the knot after the Asia Cup. Shaheen Afridi's barat ceremony will be held on September 19 in Karachi and Walima ceremony will be held in a private hotel of Islamabad on 21st sep

Gud luck_ — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) September 7, 2023

A Controversy-Free Love Story

Before delving into the grand affair, it's important to note that there's no controversy involved in this marriage. Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi initially tied the knot on February 3 of this year through traditional Afridi tribal rituals. The ceremony was an intimate affair, attended only by close family members and friends. Shaheen himself shared a few pictures from the private event while urging fans to respect their privacy.

The Grand Celebration

Now, Shaheen and Ansha are ready to share their love story with the world. They've decided to host a grand celebration later this month, scheduled for September 19, just two days after the Asia Cup 2023 finals. Following the marriage, on September 21, the couple will host a lavish reception dinner, inviting their friends, family, and well-wishers to join in the festivities.

The decision to have a second ceremony underscores their desire to celebrate their love openly and joyously. It promises to be a momentous occasion filled with love, laughter, and well-wishes from fans and the cricketing fraternity alike.

Shaheen Afridi: A Rising Cricket Star

Shaheen Afridi, at the tender age of 23, is already making waves in the world of cricket. Often compared to legends like Dale Steyn and Jimmy Anderson, Shaheen has proven himself as one of Pakistan's most valuable players. Currently, he is a vital part of the Pakistani squad competing in the Asia Cup 2023.

In a phenomenal display of talent, Shaheen is currently tied for the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, alongside his teammate Naseem Shah, with seven wickets each. The leading wicket-taker in the tournament is none other than his fellow teammate Haris Rauf, who boasts nine wickets to his name.

Pakistan's Dominance in Asia Cup 2023

While Shaheen prepares for his grand wedding celebration, he is also focused on leading Pakistan to victory in the Asia Cup. Pakistan currently sits at the top of the points table in the Super 4 stage, thanks to their impressive seven-wicket victory in their last match.

The anticipation is building as Pakistan is set to face their arch-rivals, India, in the upcoming match on September 10. With Shaheen Afridi in sublime form, Pakistani fans are hopeful that he will continue to deliver match-winning performances and make the nation proud.

As we eagerly await the wedding of the year on September 19 and the reception to follow, fans and cricket enthusiasts around the world send their heartfelt congratulations to Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi. May their love story continue to inspire and bring joy to all who follow their journey.