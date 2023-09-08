trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659557
Big Boost For Team India Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Game In Super 4s Of Asia Cup 2023 As Jasprit Bumrah Rejoins The Squad

In a much-awaited development for Indian cricket fans, the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the Indian cricket squad ahead of the crucial Asia Cup Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Bumrah had taken a brief break to celebrate the birth of his first child but is now back in action, and his return couldn't have come at a better time for the Indian team.


Bumrah's Importance to the Indian Squad

Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the Indian squad is nothing short of a massive boost. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and deliver pinpoint Yorkers, Bumrah is easily India's best pacer. His remarkable consistency and knack for picking up crucial wickets make him a key player for India's fortunes, especially in high-stakes matches like the one against Pakistan.

Training Session on the Cards

Jasprit Bumrah is set to hit the practice nets in the evening today, rejoining the team's training sessions. His return adds to the team's morale and bolsters their bowling attack, which will be instrumental in the upcoming Super 4 encounter.

Bumrah's Emotional Announcement

Before returning to the squad, Bumrah shared an adorable picture of his newborn on Instagram. The heartwarming post featured the tiny fingers of his newborn son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. The post has quickly gone viral, with fans and fellow cricketers pouring in their best wishes for the newly minted father.

Tough Road Ahead

India's journey in the Asia Cup hasn't been smooth sailing thus far. After a convincing win over Pakistan in their opening match, the team faced Nepal in a rain-affected match, which ended in a washout. With Pakistan already securing a place in the Super 4 stage, India and Nepal are locked in a do-or-die situation, needing a win to advance.

The Weather Factor

Adding to the drama of the tournament is the unpredictable weather in Colombo. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has wisely allocated a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash, given the persistent inclement weather conditions in the region. This move ensures that if the match is affected by rain on the scheduled day, it will resume the next day without interruptions.

A Glimpse of the Schedule

The Super 4 stage promises to be thrilling, with India set to face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh after the high-voltage clash with Pakistan. All eyes are on this exciting tournament, with the final scheduled for September 17. Fans eagerly await the outcome of the India vs Pakistan clash and hope for clear skies to witness this cricketing spectacle.

