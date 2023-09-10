India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Colombo Weather Updates: Reserve Day Rules EXPLAINED, Check HERE

India’s first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 pits them against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. India’s last match against Pakistan – a Group A clash – is the only match to be washed out due to rain in the Asia Cup 2023 was held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2.

As a result, with 90 per cent chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday according to the MET department, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have taken the decision to have a reserve day for the Super 4 match between arch-rivals India vs Pakistan.

Although the skies are clear from morning on Sunday, but there is chance of rain again in Colombo by Sunday afternoon or evening. The ACC is trying their best to ensure that there isn’t another washout in the India vs Pakistan clash.

In case match is not completed on Sunday, the game will be played at the same venue a day later which is on Monday, September 11.

Here are the rules regarding the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day rules explained…

When will the match go into Reserve Day?

Match officials will try to take all measures to ensure that a result is achieved on the original match day – that is Sunday, September 10. The first measure will be to reduced the number of overs in the contest if the match is interrupted by rain.

A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result in an ODI match, according to ICC regulations. If this is not possible, the match moves to the reserve day on Monday.

Will the India vs Pakistan match restart on Reserve Day?

The reserve day is a continuation of a match and not a restart. As a result, the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. If no play is possible on the original match day, the full ODI will commence on the Reserve Day.

The last time Team India played on a Reserve Day was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. New Zealand ended on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs when rain ended day’s play in Manchester. The play resumed on next day on the same score and New Zealand went on to post 239 for 8 in 50 overs.

In reply, India were bundled out for just 221 in 49.3 overs and lost the match by 18 runs. It was former India captain MS Dhoni’s final international match and he was dismissed for 50.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 is the only game which has a provision of Reserve Day according to the ACC decision. The remaining Super 4 games will be termed ‘No Result’ in case play is not possible on the original match day.