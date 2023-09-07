India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Skipper Babar Azam Promises To Give ‘100 Per Cent’ In Clash Against Rohit Sharma’s Side

The next chapter of India vs Pakistan rivalry on the cricket field is set to continue with the arch-rivals set to face in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The last match between the two sides on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy was washed out due to rain with both sides sharing a point.

Hosts Pakistan have been dominant in the Asia Cup 2023 so far, hammering Nepal by 238 runs and posting a record 13th win in 14 matches over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup tournament on Wednesday. Babar Azam’s side hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets to post their first win in the Super 4 stages at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan will be eager to keep their unbeaten ODI run alive against their arch-rival as the Asia Cup heads towards a two-day break. “This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100 per cent in the next match,” Babar said in the post-match presentation.

Complete team performance which I hope the houseful Lahore crowd must have enjoyed.



Congratulations @HarisRauf14 on your 50th and many more to come. Credit to @ImamUlHaq12 and @iMRizwanPak too. Keep it up everyone! _ pic.twitter.com/THqyus4gQA — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 6, 2023

While reflecting back on the match, Babar lauded the performance of his pace bowlers who bagged 9 wickets to put them in a pole position in the first innings. “Too much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match,” Babar Azam added.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was picked as the player of the match, after claiming 4/19 to bundled out Bangladesh for 193 in just 38.4 overs. “It was hot out there, but I’ve played a lot of cricket here. I play PSL for Lahore, the crowd always expects us to perform here,” Rauf said at the post-match presentation.

“Before any game, we do plan as a bowling unit. We talk about bowling to different plans based on the game phase. Hard length was tough to play here, and the plan was to keep bowling stump to stump. I didn’t need to go to the yorker today. I keep working hard and I have high goals for myself, I want to be the Player of the Series in this Asia Cup, let’s see how the tournament proceeds,” he added.

Coming to the match, Imam-ul-Haq’s fine fifty and Mohammad Rizwan’s sturdy 63 not out were enough to kick off Pakistan’s Super 4 campaign began on a triumphant note. Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq announced his arrival in the Asia Cup with his rollicking knock of 78 to keep Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup intact.

While chasing a low total of 194, Pakistan kept their nerves cool, looking to rotate strikes on every possibility, dealing in boundaries before the floodlights went off and halted the play at Lahore forcing the players to leave the field after the fifth over.

But Imam and Rizwan’s partnership of 85 runs turned out to be the game-changing point of the entire game. India will face Pakistan on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

(with ANI inputs)