EXPLAINED: Why India Vs Pakistan Match Is Being Played In Empty Stadium?

Cricket enthusiasts around the world held their breath in anticipation of the iconic clash between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four stage. However, as the teams stepped onto the field at the legendary R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the sight of vacant seats in the stands left everyone in shock. In this article, we delve into the surprising reasons behind the empty stadium and explore the reactions it stirred.

Unfortunately India Vs Pakistan match ticket prices highly unaffordable for Sri Lankan Cricket fans, almost 1100% high compared to other games https://t.co/G6NuGGo2py pic.twitter.com/heG03tiDSM — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 10, 2023

Apart from the Debate Of who's Gonna win, i am Going to Point out the Empty Stadium...What a Shame FOR people Who Have done this much damage to Such a Top Notch #IndiavsPak game..__i have never seen this Before that the stadium is not even 30% Filled,Its just Pathetic#Colombo pic.twitter.com/Sfi0O0ccLD — _____.__ (@Parh_ly_Samay) September 10, 2023

Repercussions of messy ticket prices: First time seeing R Premadasa Stadium this empty for a Sri Lanka game in a multi-nation tournament #AsiaCup23 #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/gGHck6Cqkn — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 9, 2023

The Shocking Sight

As the India-Pakistan rivalry took center stage, the cameras panned to empty stands, which soon became the buzz of social media. Cricket lovers were bewildered by the unusual scene of an empty stadium during this fierce contest.

Ticket Price Controversy

The root cause of the unexpected emptiness lies in the pricing strategy employed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The original ticket prices set by the PCB for the Super Four stage raised eyebrows. The cost ranged from a minimum of $10 to a maximum of $200, which was significantly higher compared to other matches in the Asia Cup 2023.

Empty Stands at Other Matches

The India-Pakistan fixture wasn't the only game suffering from a lack of spectators. Even during the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Super Four clash, the home team's match had empty seats, despite being on home soil. This raised concerns about the overall attendance at the tournament.

Hybrid Tournament Model

The 2023 Asia Cup adopted a hybrid model with Sri Lanka and Pakistan sharing hosting responsibilities. The decision to shift a significant portion of the tournament out of Pakistan due to India's refusal to play there may have impacted overall enthusiasm.

Ticket Price Reduction

In response to the lackluster ticket sales, organizers decided to slash prices for all Super Four matches, including the India-Pakistan clash. C and D Upper Block tickets were reduced to LKR 1000, while C and D Lower Block tickets were set at LKR 500. However, these reduced rates are only applicable for the Super Four stage, with prices expected to rise for the final.

Rain Predictions and Venue Selection

The turnout may also have been affected by rain predictions and concerns about the venue selection. September in Sri Lanka is known for frequent rain, and the speculation of shifting the venue from Colombo to Hambantota for Super Four matches and the final might have deterred potential ticket buyers.

The India vs. Pakistan clash at the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four stage, though a cricketing spectacle on the field, saw an unprecedented absence of spectators in the stands. The controversy surrounding ticket prices and venue selections, combined with rain predictions, played a significant role in this unexpected turn of events. As the tournament progresses, organizers hope for an increase in crowd turnout, bringing back the electrifying atmosphere that accompanies this historic rivalry.