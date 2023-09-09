Why Is Shaheen Shah Afridi Getting Married For The Second Time With Wife Ansha

The news broke late eveing on Friday, September 8, that ace Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be getting married again at the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023. The six-nation tournament concludes on September 17 in Colombo and just two days after that, Shaheen will enter the nuptial chamber with wife Ansha. If you did not know, Ansha is daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The couple had got married in February this year.

The date of the second marriage of Shaheen and Ansha is September 19, as per the reports. Shaheen had shared the photos on his Instagram account. Father-in-law Shahid Afridi had also shared the pics. The news of the second round of marriage has not been confirmed yet though.

Why is Shaheen marrying Ansha again?

Shaheen and Ansha got wedded in February as per the traditional Afridi tribal rituals. That wedding was attended only by family members and close friends. Some of Shaheen's best friends in Pakistan cricket team including captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed had attended the wedding.

The couple are getting married again, understandbly, to celebrate it in grander and bigger way. This wedding will have a Barat ceremony and will be held in Karachi. Not to forget, this wedding will be followed by a private wedding reception in Islamabad on September 21.

No honeymoon for Shaheen and Ansha

After their second marriage on September 19, there will be no honeymoon for Shaheen and Ansha. The Pakistani paceman will be flying to India to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament starts on October 5 with the first match between New Zealand and England. Pakistan play their first match vs Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Shaheen will be key to success of Pakistan in the Asia Cup as well as ODI World Cup 2023. He is known for his first-over exploits. He was impressive in the first-round clash with India in Asia Cup, grabbing a four-wicket haul. Babar will hope that his star paceman comes good again in the Super 4 clash on September 10 in Colombo. India play Pakistan in ODI World Cup as well. The two arch-rivals will meet each other at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. The race to buy the tickets of this match is so intense that the tickets in black market is reported to be being sold at Rs 50 lakh.