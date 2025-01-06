India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Check Where And How To Register For IND vs PAK Tickets? Complete Details Here

IND vs PAK CT 2025: The much-anticipated showdown between archrivals India and Pakistan is set to take place in the group stage of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly marking their calendars for February 23, when the two teams will face off in Dubai. Known for its electrifying atmosphere, the India vs Pakistan clash is the highlight of any cricket tournament, and the Champions Trophy is no exception.

India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Match Details: When and Where Will the Match Take Place?

Date: February 23, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Website: ICCChampionsTrophy2025

As part of the Hybrid Model adopted for the Champions Trophy, Dubai has been chosen to host this high-octane fixture. The city is set to welcome fans from India, Pakistan, and beyond, making this an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.

How to Register for India vs Pakistan Tickets?

With ticket demand expected to skyrocket, the ICC has introduced a registration process to ensure fans stay updated on ticket availability. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the Registration Portal: Go to the official ICC ticket registration page for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Enter Your Information: Fill in your details, including:

Full Name

Email Address

Phone Number

Date of Birth

Country of Residence

Preferred Team

Agree to Terms and Conditions: Ensure you accept the terms and conditions to proceed.

Complete the Process: Submit your information. Upon completion, you will receive updates on ticket availability and further purchasing details.

Why You Should Register Early?

Given the immense popularity of the India vs Pakistan clash, early registration increases your chances of securing a seat. Fans are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this historic match.

The Hype Behind India vs Pakistan Clashes

India vs Pakistan matches have long been a cornerstone of cricket’s biggest tournaments, often drawing record-breaking crowds and television viewership. The Champions Trophy 2025 encounter promises to add another thrilling chapter to this storied rivalry.