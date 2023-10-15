Arijit Singh Expresses His Love: 'I Love You, Virat...'; India Cricketer Reacts - Watch The Viral Video

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan witnessed a grand pre-match ceremony that featured performances by renowned artists Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) left no stone unturned in creating a spectacular event before the epic showdown.

Virat Kohli's response when Arijit Singh said "I love you, Virat".



- This is a beautiful moment.pic.twitter.com/M5xeyhJSNf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2023

Arijit Singh's Heartfelt Declaration

In a heartwarming and unexpected moment during the pre-show performance, Arijit Singh, the versatile Bollywood playback singer, expressed his love for none other than Virat Kohli, India's cricketing sensation. As Arijit sang his heart out, he made a public declaration by saying, "I love you, Virat." This touching gesture towards the cricket icon instantly went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Viral Video Sparks Reactions

A video capturing Arijit's affectionate proclamation quickly spread across social media platforms. In the video, Arijit Singh is seen pouring his heart out while singing his melodious tunes, and his heartfelt words directed at Virat Kohli left fans in awe. The video has garnered over 12,000 shares and a myriad of reactions, showcasing the immense love and admiration for both the artist and the cricketer.

Arijit's Earlier Performances

This is not the first time Arijit Singh has graced a cricketing event with his mesmerizing performances. Earlier this year, he was invited to perform at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where he shared the stage with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Arijit's memorable performance included a touching moment when he touched Dhoni's feet in a show of respect.

Star-Studded Audience

The India vs Pakistan match drew a star-studded audience, with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar in attendance. Anushka Sharma, the wife of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, were also present at the stadium. Arijit Singh even took a photograph of Anushka Sharma during the event, which added a delightful and personal touch to the evening.

India's Triumph over Pakistan

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipated this epic clash, Team India delivered a resounding victory over Pakistan. Chasing a target of 192, India secured a win with ease. Rohit Sharma's brilliant 86 and the support of Shreyas Iyer's 53 not outplayed crucial roles in India's success. While Virat Kohli was dismissed for 16, the Indian team celebrated a triumphant win.