Did Jasprit Bumrah Troll Shoaib Akhtar With Iconic Wing Celebration? Watch Viral Video

In a thrilling clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell not only rattled the Pakistani batting lineup but also sparked discussions about an iconic celebration that took cricket enthusiasts by storm. Did Jasprit Bumrah troll Shoaib Akhtar with his 'Wing Celebration' after dismissing Shadab Khan? Let's break it down.

Shadab Khan Cleaned Up

Jasprit Bumrah, with his unique action and precision, delivered a dream delivery that sent Shadab Khan packing. The ball angled back sharply, leaving Shadab Khan rooted to his crease. It sneaked past the outside edge and crashed into the top of off-stump. It was a dismissal that showcased Bumrah's incredible skill and composure under pressure. Shadab Khan could hardly believe his misfortune as he trudged back to the pavilion, having contributed just 2 runs from 5 deliveries to Pakistan's total.

The Viral Wing Celebration

It was after this wicket that Bumrah unleashed an unmistakable celebration. He spread his arms wide and flapped them like wings, reminiscent of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's iconic celebration. The video of this moment quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans in a frenzy. The striking resemblance between Bumrah's celebration and Akhtar's signature move raised eyebrows and led to widespread speculation.

The Scorecard and Bumrah's Record

The clash between the two cricketing powerhouses saw Pakistan posting a total of 187-8 in their 40 overs. Babar Azam was the standout performer for Pakistan, scoring a well-crafted 50, while the Indian bowlers, led by Bumrah, showcased their mettle. Bumrah finished with figures of 2 for 19 in his 7 overs, continuing his outstanding form in the tournament.

This performance by Bumrah not only helped India gain the upper hand in the match but also made him the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup, with eight wickets to his name. He shares this honour with New Zealand's Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner.

The Game-Changing Spell

Bumrah's influence extended beyond the wickets he took. His precise yorkers and variations in pace created problems for the Pakistani batsmen. Together with Kuldeep Yadav, who finished with figures of 2 for 35, they turned the tide of the game. Pakistan, at one point, was cruising at 155 for 2 in the 30th over, but the skilful bowlers curtailed their progress, reducing them to 174 for 7 after 37 overs. Pakistan's innings unravelled rapidly, losing five wickets for just 16 runs.

As the India-Pakistan rivalry continues to deliver thrilling encounters, Bumrah's memorable 'Wing Celebration' adds a new layer of excitement to the cricketing spectacle. While it remains to be seen whether Bumrah's celebration was a playful nod to Shoaib Akhtar, one thing is for sure - it has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide and will be remembered for years to come. Whether intentional or not, it was a moment that added a dash of drama and nostalgia to the fierce contest between these two cricketing giants.