WATCH: Virat Kohli Playfully Trolls Muhammad Rizwan, Crowd Reacts

Virat Kohli is no stranger to igniting the India-Pakistan rivalry with his on-field antics, and this World Cup clash was no exception.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli, former Indian captain, added a dash of humour to the intense India-Pakistan clash. The star Indian batter, renowned for his competitive spirit, subtly addressed a prolonged delay by Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, at the crease.

A Playful Gesture Lights Up the Stadium

Muhammad Rizwan's slow approach to batting seemed to prompt Kohli to humorously mimic checking his imaginary wristwatch as a light-hearted dig at the extended time taken by Rizwan to prepare between deliveries. This playful gesture not only captured the attention of the Ahmedabad crowd but also entertained viewers worldwide, adding an element of amusement to the fierce cricketing battle between the arch-rivals.

Kohli's Witty Antics - A Trademark of the India-Pakistan Encounter

Virat Kohli is no stranger to igniting the India-Pakistan rivalry with his on-field antics, and this World Cup clash was no exception. His playful act of checking his imaginary watch to prompt Rizwan's quicker response was a clever way to maintain the intensity of the match while adding a touch of humour to the proceedings. Kohli's quick thinking and witty gestures left no room for dull moments in this historic contest.

Virat Kohli's Conversation with Sachin Tendulkar

While the India-Pakistan rivalry always guarantees a gripping contest, the electrifying atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a heartwarming moment when Virat Kohli engaged in a conversation with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The two cricketing icons shared a warm embrace, possibly with Tendulkar wishing Kohli luck for the high-stakes match. The image of these two legends bonding is one that cricket fans won't soon forget.

