India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Will Shubman Gill Play At Ahmedabad? Check Here

India and Pakistan cricket teams will meet each other in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. This is the biggest matches of the World Cup before the knockouts. India and Pakistan share a rich cricket history and whenever the two sides meet, the fans from all over the world are hooked to the game. Nothing changes this Saturday when the arch-rivals come at loggerheads.

The fact that India and Pakistan do not play each other in the bilateral series anymore, the only time they meet is at the ICC or ACC tournaments. The last time India played Pakistan, they beat them convincingly. Pakistan will be looking for a revenge in this match. But they have some tough calls to take ahead of this match. It is related to their playing 11.

Pakistan playing 11

Pakistan have some major worries ahead of the India clash and one of them is their top order and its lack of form. The original opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-haq have consistently failed. Pakistan dropped Fakhar for the Sri Lanka match and the move worked as his replacement Abdullah Shafique hit a century in a tough chase. It is expected that Shafique will keep his place. But don't be surprised if captain Babar Azam decides to include Fakhar in the playing 11 and drop Imam. The reason is that Fakhar is an explosive batter who has better record vs India.

Pakistan may also like to drop Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder and include either Mohammad Wasim Jr or leg-spinner Usama Mir in the XI, depening upon the conditions.

India's playing 11

India should play the same side as last match. The only change will be the Shardul Thakur-R Ashwin swap, again, depending upon the conditions. A lot of India fans are eagerly waiting for return of Shubman Gill. The India opening batter has travelled from Chennai, where he was getting treatment for dengue, to Ahmedabad. However, his participation is still not confirmed for the Pakistan match.

Recovering from the disease is not enough. Shubman will have to be at his fitness best to play cricket again. The weakness may not allow him to make a comeback so soon. The Indian management will also not be looking to get him back but ensure that he is physically fit first. Shubman has reached Ahmedabad and may start his recovery with the BCCI's medical team.