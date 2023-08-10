India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets For Blockbuster Clash To Be Available From THIS Date, Here’s How To Book Them

The biggest match of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed a change in schedule of the blockbuster clash from October 15 to October 14 due to clash with first day of Navratri festivities in Ahmedabad.

The ICC also announced that the much-awaited ticket sales for the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches will get underway August 25. However, the tickets sales for India’s warm-up matches will begin on August 30 while sales for India’s World Cup matches will begin on August 31.

The tickets for Rohit Sharma-led India’s blockbuster clash against Babar Azam’s Pakistan will only be available from September 3.



Here’s the full schedule of availability of India’s World Cup 2023 match tickets…

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

Mark your calendars _



The dates for the sale of #CWC23 tickets are out _



Don't forget to check out the updated schedule _ https://t.co/sEwFD12Zc6 pic.twitter.com/atop78DOeV — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 10, 2023

How can fans buy tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from August 15. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup 2023 and experience the joy of cricket in one day. With the aim of providing the best possible World Cup experience to all players and fans, the schedule has been amended.

“To manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, tickets will go on sale in phases,” the ICC said in a statement.

“We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues,” BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said.

“Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game,” ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said.