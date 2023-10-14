Hardik Pandya Seen Talking To The Ball Moments Before Taking Wicket, Gives Aggressive Send-Off To Imam; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Team India's dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, showcased his magic on the field, securing a crucial wicket during the intense 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan. The electrifying moment took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, leaving fans in awe of Pandya's prowess.

Pandya's Send-Off to Imam-ul-Haq

In the 13th over of the match, Imam-ul-Haq was looking ominous at the crease, having previously struck a boundary off Pandya. However, Pandya wasn't about to let that deter him. With a spectacular delivery floating just outside the off-stump, the left-handed Imam-ul-Haq attempted a drive, but fate had other plans. The ball caught the outside edge of his bat, landing safely in the hands of the ever-alert wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Animated Celebration Sets the Stadium Ablaze

The magical moment wasn't just about the delivery but also the jubilant celebration that followed. Hardik Pandya couldn't contain his excitement and broke into an animated celebration, sending Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion with a memorable send-off. The stadium erupted in cheers as Pandya's infectious energy spread throughout the venue.

The All-Important First Breakthrough

It's worth noting that before Pandya's heroics, it was India's Mohammed Siraj who provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Abdullah Shafique. Siraj's delivery kept low, trapping Shafique plumb in front of the stumps, setting the stage for Pandya's remarkable moment.

Pakistan's Captain Stays Unchanged

In the pre-match proceedings, Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, chose to field first, citing the dew factor as a reason for the decision. He was confident in his team's momentum, having secured consecutive victories in the tournament. Azam expressed his excitement about playing in a jam-packed stadium and reiterated that they wanted to maintain their consistency in the field.

Shubman Gill Returns

Shubman Gill's return to the Indian side added an extra layer of intrigue to the match. Having recovered from dengue fever, which had forced him to miss the initial matches against Australia and Afghanistan, Gill's performance against Pakistan was highly anticipated, especially given his success in the same stadium during the IPL.